© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Fetal development video bill stalls in Arkansas Senate committee

By Little Rock Public Radio,
Kyle Kellams
Published February 11, 2025 at 2:57 PM CST
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

A bill requiring public schools to screen a controversial video about human development is stalled. The proposal failed to get out of a committee yesterday. House Bill 1180 would require public schools to show a video called “Meet Baby Olivia” to students beginning in fifth grade.

The video details the development of a human embryo inside the womb, and was created by anti-abortion group Live Action. The American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have criticized the video for medical inaccuracies. Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan questioned how this would affect a school’s ability to decide what they want to teach and show to their students.

Republican Rep. Mary Bentley is sponsoring the bill alongside Sen. Clint Penzo. Bentley said the legislation is a starting point and other lawmakers are free to add to the bill. Sen. Breanne Davis voted against advancing the legislation. She also voiced concern over the narrow scope of the bill.

A motion to not pass the bill failed, meaning the sponsors may bring the bill before committee again.

Tags
Ozarks at Large AbortionArkansas General AssemblyArkansas LegislatureEducation
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content