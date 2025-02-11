Fetal development video bill stalls in Arkansas Senate committee

A bill requiring public schools to screen a controversial video about human development is stalled. The proposal failed to get out of a committee yesterday. House Bill 1180 would require public schools to show a video called “Meet Baby Olivia” to students beginning in fifth grade.

The video details the development of a human embryo inside the womb, and was created by anti-abortion group Live Action. The American Board of Obstetricians and Gynecologists have criticized the video for medical inaccuracies. Republican Sen. Dan Sullivan questioned how this would affect a school’s ability to decide what they want to teach and show to their students.

Republican Rep. Mary Bentley is sponsoring the bill alongside Sen. Clint Penzo. Bentley said the legislation is a starting point and other lawmakers are free to add to the bill. Sen. Breanne Davis voted against advancing the legislation. She also voiced concern over the narrow scope of the bill.

A motion to not pass the bill failed, meaning the sponsors may bring the bill before committee again.