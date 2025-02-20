© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Legislation restricting petition process advances through committee

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published February 20, 2025 at 3:45 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Arkansas House of Representatives

One of several proposals aimed at putting more restrictions on the petition process advanced in the Arkansas Legislature yesterday. Members of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced Senate Bill 207.

The bill would require canvassers to disclose to voters signing their petition that petition fraud is a criminal offense. Democratic Rep. Andrew Collins questioned why similar warnings shouldn’t be required at polling places.

Republican Rep. David Ray responded, saying that while both petition and voter fraud should be treated harshly, the two situations aren’t comparable.

Senate Bill 207 is one of several bills that would restrict the petition process in Arkansas. It now goes to the full House for a vote.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyElectionsBallot Initiatives
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
