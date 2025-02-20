Legislation restricting petition process advances through committee

One of several proposals aimed at putting more restrictions on the petition process advanced in the Arkansas Legislature yesterday. Members of the House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee advanced Senate Bill 207.

The bill would require canvassers to disclose to voters signing their petition that petition fraud is a criminal offense. Democratic Rep. Andrew Collins questioned why similar warnings shouldn’t be required at polling places.

Republican Rep. David Ray responded, saying that while both petition and voter fraud should be treated harshly, the two situations aren’t comparable.

Senate Bill 207 is one of several bills that would restrict the petition process in Arkansas. It now goes to the full House for a vote.