Outdoor recreation growing in Arkansas' economy

A new report from Heartland Forward shows that outdoor recreation in Arkansas is an increasingly important part of the state’s economy. The study shows outdoor recreation directly accounts for 2.5% percent of Arkansas GDP.

The think-and-do tank revealed the report at the Arkansas Outdoor Economy Summit that was held in concert with the Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Bentonville yesterday. Cass Crews, research director for Talent Pipeline, presented the report at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and previously spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.