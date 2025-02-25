© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Outdoor recreation growing in Arkansas' economy

By Kyle Kellams
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:03 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Startup Junkie, Drager Creative

A new report from Heartland Forward shows that outdoor recreation in Arkansas is an increasingly important part of the state’s economy. The study shows outdoor recreation directly accounts for 2.5% percent of Arkansas GDP.

The think-and-do tank revealed the report at the Arkansas Outdoor Economy Summit that was held in concert with the Arkansas Governor’s Conference on Tourism in Bentonville yesterday. Cass Crews, research director for Talent Pipeline, presented the report at the Governor’s Conference on Tourism and previously spoke with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams.

Ozarks at Large Outdoor RecreationHeartland ForwardEconomicsTourism
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
