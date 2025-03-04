© 2025 KUAF
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Tontitown residents say landfill, ADEQ gambling with people's health

By Daniel Caruth
Published March 4, 2025 at 2:38 PM CST
Tontitown Mayor Angela Russell addressed concerned residents.
Daniel Caruth
/
kuaf
Tontitown Mayor Angela Russell addressed concerned residents.

Last week, the Arkansas Department of Environmental Quality held a public input session on a proposed air quality permit for the Eco-Vista Landfill in Tontitown. Dozens of residents spoke unanimously in opposition to the permit - citing high levels of toxic chemicals found in the air near the landfill in reports from the state Department of Environment and Energy.

The landfill serves all of northwest Arkansas for nonhazardous municipal solid waste. Residents have long fought to stop Eco-Vista from expanding and for state agencies to conduct environmental tests to show the chemicals they believe the landfill is emitting.
During the meeting, residents spoke about environmental concerns and a myriad of health problems, including headaches, seizures and even loss of motor function.

Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
