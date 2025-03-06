© 2025 KUAF
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas lawmakers reject bill to ban antisemitism in schools

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:06 PM CST
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

State lawmakers rejected a bill that would ban antisemitism in Arkansas public schools and universities. Members of the Senate Education Committee voted down Senate Bill 352 in a meeting March 5. The bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Matt Stone, said antisemitic attacks and rhetoric have risen in the wake of Israel’s war in Gaza.

Law professor Josh Silverstein was the only member of the public to speak against the bill. He said it likely violates students' and teachers’ rights under the First Amendment.

Lawmakers also said the bill could come into conflict with a new state law which bars any state-run institutions from providing preferential treatment based on characteristics like race and religion. The bill failed on a voice vote.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyArkansas GovernmentLittle Rock Public RadioAntisemitism
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
