Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

House advances bill to remove race, gender quotas from state boards, commissions

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published March 6, 2025 at 5:07 PM CST
Courtesy
/
Unsplash

A bill to remove race and gender quotas from a number of state boards and commissions advanced through the House of Representatives March 5. House Bill 1365 is sponsored by Republican Rep. Karilyn Brown. Brown said the bill was needed to increase opportunities for all Arkansans.

Democratic State Rep. Jay Richardson urged lawmakers to vote against the bill.

The bill advanced with a vote of 61 to 27, with five house members not voting and seven voting “present.” House Bill 1365 now heads to a senate committee.

Ozarks at Large Arkansas GovernmentArkansas PoliticsLittle Rock Public Radio
