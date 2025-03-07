Arkansas officials announce $3.85 million in ‘Outdoor Recreation Grants’

This story is from our partner Talk Business & Politics.

On March 6, the Arkansas Department of Parks, Heritage and Tourism announced $3.85 million in Outdoor Recreation Grants to projects in 20 counties. The awards help cities and counties develop public outdoor recreation facilities.

The grants fall into two categories: Facilities for Underdeveloped Neighborhoods (FUN) Park grants and matching grants.

“The Outdoor Recreation Grants Program (ORGP) has provided $55.47 million in matching grants since 1988 and $17.4 million in FUN Park grants since 1991,” said Secretary Shea Lewis. “These funds have undoubtedly enriched the quality of life for Arkansans statewide, fostering greater access to outdoor recreation and bolstering the vitality of local economies.”

According to the department, project officers make recommendations regarding the feasibility of proposed facilities, eligibility for grant monies, and other facets of the planning process. Each year, nearly 200 site visits are conducted to assist local communities.

Following is the list of 2025 matching grant recipients:

Barling (Sebastian County) to construct additional ADA compliant parking spaces and accessible pathways and to install a restroom facility in Barling City Park — $250,000

Batesville (Independence County) to construct a new inclusive play area in Riverside Park and install a new swing set at Westside Park — $250,000

Benton (Saline County) to create the Cherry Demuth Campground/River Access — $774,662.38

Blytheville (Mississippi County) to replace the six existing tennis courts with two full-sized basketball courts, one full-sized tennis court, two pickleball courts, and an ADA compliant playground at Walker Park — $249,748.89

Carlisle (Lonoke County) to renovate existing concession stand/restroom buildings at Carlisle City Park and Rockefeller Park — $104,137.98

Fayetteville (Washington County) to replace an outdated playground at Walker Park and to construct new, accessible facilities for the existing dog park at Bryce Davis Park — $250,000

Gateway (Benton County) to create an ADA parking space and replace the existing play equipment/impact surfacing at Gateway City Park — $103,501.42

Goshen (Washington County) to establish a pavilion/trailhead and to construct two ADA-compliant restrooms at Mill Branch Park — $207,000

Jonesboro (Craighead County) to replace the existing playground at Allen Park with an all-inclusive one — $289,515

McGehee (Desha County) to add a pavilion area, playground equipment, and lighting improvements to the McGehee Recreational Complex — $125,034

Mountain Home (Baxter County) to build an ADA accessible trail and four accessible fishing piers around the pond at McCabe Park — $108,607.92

North Little Rock (Pulaski County) to build a restroom/concession stand at the tornado impacted Funland Amusement Park in North Little Rock’s Burns Park — $100,000

Russellville (Pope County) to install ADA accessible restrooms and a beginner friendly skatepark at Harmon Park — $239,850

Following are the 2025 FUN Park grant recipients: