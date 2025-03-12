© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join us in celebrating Ozarks at Large's 35th anniversary during our Spring Fundraiser! Click here for more information.
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Institute for Integrative, Innovative Research hosts RefleXions event

By Sophia Nourani
Published March 12, 2025 at 2:48 PM CDT
Sophia Nourani
/
kuaf

The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research collaborated with the RefleXions Music Series to host “Marimbas in the Americas Musical Experience”. Set to open in April officially, the institute showcased internationally acclaimed ensembles Marimba Sol De Chiapas and PerCombia.

Dr. Ranu Jung is the founding executive director and endowed chair of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I3R. Dr. Jung said this event was a chance to highlight the long anticipated research institute and its unique space. 

Lia Uribe is the co-founder and director of RefleXions and host of the KUAF podcast Sound Perimeter. Similar to how the podcast series delves into diverse voices in classical music, the RefleXions series aims to celebrate and advocate for musicians from all backgrounds. Uribe is also the associate dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Jung said this event provided the perfect opportunity for them to collaborate. 

Uribe said RefleXions originally started in 2019 as a group of friends hoping to amplify the role that music plays in our society and make it more accessible to those who might not easily come across live music. She said she was excited to bring music to I3R and hopes to see it continue through other events and the work being done there. 

Find more about the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research and the RefleXions Music Series.

Tags
Ozarks at Large ResearchUniversity of ArkansasRefleXions Music Series
Stay Connected
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content