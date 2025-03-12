Institute for Integrative, Innovative Research hosts RefleXions event

The Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research collaborated with the RefleXions Music Series to host “Marimbas in the Americas Musical Experience”. Set to open in April officially, the institute showcased internationally acclaimed ensembles Marimba Sol De Chiapas and PerCombia.

Dr. Ranu Jung is the founding executive director and endowed chair of the Institute for Integrative and Innovative Research, or I3R. Dr. Jung said this event was a chance to highlight the long anticipated research institute and its unique space.

Lia Uribe is the co-founder and director of RefleXions and host of the KUAF podcast Sound Perimeter. Similar to how the podcast series delves into diverse voices in classical music, the RefleXions series aims to celebrate and advocate for musicians from all backgrounds. Uribe is also the associate dean of the Fulbright College of Arts and Sciences, and Dr. Jung said this event provided the perfect opportunity for them to collaborate.

Uribe said RefleXions originally started in 2019 as a group of friends hoping to amplify the role that music plays in our society and make it more accessible to those who might not easily come across live music. She said she was excited to bring music to I3R and hopes to see it continue through other events and the work being done there.

