Podcast Excerpts from KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Kelsey Howard: Discovering opportunities for artists with CACHE

By Randy Wilburn
Published March 18, 2025 at 4:16 PM CDT

There is no shortage of arts opportunities in northwest Arkansas, but that doesn’t mean every creative person or creative group has the resources to fully develop work or let people know about the work. That’s where the non-profit CACHE likes to step in. CACHE, which stands for “Creative Arkansas Community Hub & Exchange” strives to be a supporting agency for artists.

This week’s episode of “I Am Northwest Arkansas” features Kelsey Howard, the Executive Director of CACHE, and Brittany Johnson, Director of Communications there, talking with host Randy Wilburn about the work CACHE does. In this edited excerpt, Kelsey Howard says CACHE’s strength is a belief in collaboration.

Tags
Ozarks at Large I Am Northwest ArkansasPodcastCACHEArts and Culture
Randy Wilburn
Randy Wilburn is the host of <i>I Am Northwest Arkansas.</i>
See stories by Randy Wilburn
