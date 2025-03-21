© 2025 KUAF
Moonsong's Cody Nielsen on the band's recent live session

By Sophia Nourani,
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Published March 21, 2025 at 1:47 PM CDT

Moonsong is a psychedelic project formed by Fayetteville raised multi-instrumentalist and producer Cody Nielsen. Now based in New York City, Cody filters a plethora of styles through a blend of time and key changes, forming a unique sound.

KUAF Technical Director Wai-Kay Carenbauer meets with Nielsen to discuss Moonsong’s most recent releases and their KUAF live session at the Fayetteville Public Library. The musical excerpts featured in this interview are Moonsong’s “The Rising Tide” and “Circumspect”. You can find the full KUAF Live Session on our YouTube channel, or on NPR Live Sessions.

Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
Wai-Kay Carenbauer
Wai-Kay Carenbauer is the Technical Director at KUAF and records KUAF's Live Sessions.
