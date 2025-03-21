Moonsong's Cody Nielsen on the band's recent live session

Moonsong is a psychedelic project formed by Fayetteville raised multi-instrumentalist and producer Cody Nielsen. Now based in New York City, Cody filters a plethora of styles through a blend of time and key changes, forming a unique sound.

KUAF Technical Director Wai-Kay Carenbauer meets with Nielsen to discuss Moonsong’s most recent releases and their KUAF live session at the Fayetteville Public Library. The musical excerpts featured in this interview are Moonsong’s “The Rising Tide” and “Circumspect”. You can find the full KUAF Live Session on our YouTube channel, or on NPR Live Sessions.