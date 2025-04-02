© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas novelist, Eli Cranor, headlines Gathering of the Groups

By Kyle Kellams
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:36 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Fayetteville Public Library

The Gathering of the Groups annual meeting is Saturday afternoon at 2:00 at the Fayetteville Public Library. Every year, book clubs across the region and interested members of the public are invited to hear from an author about their latest book. This year, native-Arkansan Eli Cranor will sit down with Ozarks at Large's Kyle Kellams to discuss his novel, “Broiler.”

The book is set against the backdrop of a chicken processing plant in Springdale. Four people connected to the plant, each desperate in their own way, become snared in a criminal activity. Cranor’s first novel, “You Don’t Know Tough,” was also set in the Ozarks and had criminal activity propel the story. Likewise, his second book, “Ozark Dogs.” Kelly Haley, a reference librarian at the Fayetteville Public Library, spoke with Kyle Kellams ahead of the event.

Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
