Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Bill requiring mental health, substance abuse survey for students fails

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 2, 2025 at 2:34 PM CDT
Canva Stock

An effort to require Arkansas schools to survey students on mental health and substance abuse failed in the state legislature yesterday. House Bill 1755 by Democratic state Rep. Tara Shephard would require all schools to participate in the annual Arkansas Prevention Needs Assessment Survey. Democratic Rep. Lincoln Barnett spoke for the bill, saying it would help provide a more accurate assessment of the mental health landscape in public schools.

Republican Rep. Hope Duke voted against the bill, saying it would seek to take away decision-making power from individual school districts. Supporters noted that, under the bill, families could still opt out of taking the survey. However, the bill failed in a meeting of the House Education committee. 

Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyMental HealthSubstance AbusePublic Schools
