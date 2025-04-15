© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Learning lessons with GORP: How to market a new bike-chain lubricant

By Jack Travis
Published April 15, 2025 at 12:04 PM CDT
Surftec founder and Triboflux creator Sam Beckford
Courtesy
/
Surftec// Canva Stock
Surftec founder and Triboflux creator Sam Beckford

Each semester, the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program recruits a cohort of early-stage small businesses that undergo a 12-week program.  Earlier this month, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Sam Beckford, founder of the chemical research company Surftec, to learn about their new product, Triboflux, and how GORP influenced his business' development.

GORP is hosting a demo day for the companies in this semester’s cohort tonight, April 15, at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. The event will highlight the significant progress each company made and offer the community a chance to get to know the people, products and services that were affected by the program.

Ozarks at Large TechnologyStartupCyclingOutdoor Recreation
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
