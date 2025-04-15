Learning lessons with GORP: How to market a new bike-chain lubricant

Each semester, the Greenhouse Outdoor Recreation Program recruits a cohort of early-stage small businesses that undergo a 12-week program. Earlier this month, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Sam Beckford, founder of the chemical research company Surftec, to learn about their new product, Triboflux, and how GORP influenced his business' development.

GORP is hosting a demo day for the companies in this semester’s cohort tonight, April 15, at Meteor Guitar Gallery in Bentonville. The event will highlight the significant progress each company made and offer the community a chance to get to know the people, products and services that were affected by the program.