© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Gov. Sanders submits waiver to ban candy, soda from SNAP eligibility

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 16, 2025 at 3:36 PM CDT
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announce Arkansas' effort to ban candy and soda from SNAP eligibility in an event in Little Rock on April 15, 2025.
Courtesy
/
Maggie Ryan// Little Rock Public Radio
Arkansas Gov. Sarah Sanders and USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins announce Arkansas' effort to ban candy and soda from SNAP eligibility in an event in Little Rock on April 15, 2025.

Arkansas is submitting a waiver to the federal government to ban candy and soda from being purchased with SNAP benefits. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the restrictions will encourage low-income Arkansans to make healthier choices at the grocery store.

She says the United States spends $119 billion annually on food stamps, 23% of which is used to purchase soda, candy and desserts. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ Medicaid program spends $300 million treating chronic illnesses each year. Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam praised the effort, noting the department administers both programs.

The waiver also asks that rotisserie chicken be added to the list of foods eligible for purchase using food stamps. Current USDA restrictions don’t allow people to use SNAP to buy food that is hot at the point of sale. 

Tags
Ozarks at Large NutritionSNAPFoodGov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content