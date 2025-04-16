Gov. Sanders submits waiver to ban candy, soda from SNAP eligibility

Arkansas is submitting a waiver to the federal government to ban candy and soda from being purchased with SNAP benefits. Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the restrictions will encourage low-income Arkansans to make healthier choices at the grocery store.

She says the United States spends $119 billion annually on food stamps, 23% of which is used to purchase soda, candy and desserts. Meanwhile, Arkansas’ Medicaid program spends $300 million treating chronic illnesses each year. Arkansas Department of Human Services Secretary Kristi Putnam praised the effort, noting the department administers both programs.

The waiver also asks that rotisserie chicken be added to the list of foods eligible for purchase using food stamps. Current USDA restrictions don’t allow people to use SNAP to buy food that is hot at the point of sale.