UARK Jazz Festival continues with Artist-in-Residence Steve Wilson
The UARK Jazz Festival is continuing through part of next week. Last night, Artist-in-Residence Steve Wilson performed with the UofA jazz faculty at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. Tomorrow night, Wilson is performing with the NWACC All-Stars, UofA faculty and students at Thaden School as part of the UofA College Concert. Wilson came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio with Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, to talk about his performances in northwest Arkansas this week.