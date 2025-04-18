© 2025 KUAF
Arts & Culture
Ozarks at Large

UARK Jazz Festival continues with Artist-in-Residence Steve Wilson

By Robert Ginsburg,
Kyle Kellams
Published April 18, 2025 at 4:54 PM CDT
World-renowned saxophonist Steve Wilson is the headliner of the 2025 UARK Jazz Festival.
Yuki Kunishima
/
Courtesy// University of Arkansas
World-renowned saxophonist Steve Wilson is the headliner of the 2025 UARK Jazz Festival.

The UARK Jazz Festival is continuing through part of next week. Last night, Artist-in-Residence Steve Wilson performed with the UofA jazz faculty at the Music Depot in downtown Rogers. Tomorrow night, Wilson is performing with the NWACC All-Stars, UofA faculty and students at Thaden School as part of the UofA College Concert. Wilson came to the Anthony and Susan Hui News Studio with Robert Ginsburg, host of Shades of Jazz on KUAF, to talk about his performances in northwest Arkansas this week.

Ozarks at Large JazzUniversity of Arkansas Department of Music
Robert Ginsburg
Robert Ginsburg is the host of KUAF's <i>Shades of Jazz</i>.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
