Ozarks at Large

Researching trends in autism diagnoses — A gathering for higher education

By Roby Brock,
Kyle KellamsMatthew MooreJack Travis
Published April 24, 2025 at 12:13 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

A 2022 University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences study identified one in 34 Arkansas eight-year-olds as being on the autism spectrum. On today's show, Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with a researcher behind the project. Also today, a project to help Arkansas’ state butterfly survive and thrive. Plus, Northwest Arkansas Community College is staging its spring musical and joining with other colleges to consider higher education in the state.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
See stories by Roby Brock
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Jack Travis
