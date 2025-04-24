Researching trends in autism diagnoses — A gathering for higher education
A 2022 University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences study identified one in 34 Arkansas eight-year-olds as being on the autism spectrum. On today's show, Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore speaks with a researcher behind the project. Also today, a project to help Arkansas’ state butterfly survive and thrive. Plus, Northwest Arkansas Community College is staging its spring musical and joining with other colleges to consider higher education in the state.