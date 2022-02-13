Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
autism
-
Camp Connect is an annual summer camp hosted by Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in partnership with Project Connect, an outreach program by the…
-
A bill that would allow certain adults with cognitive or intellectual disabilities to have supportive decision-making rights, rather than more restrictive…
-
University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences researcher Terry Harville has published a study that for the first time links autism spectrum disorder to a…
-
Autism in Motion, located on Garland Avenue in Fayetteville, uses Applied Behavioral Analysis therapy and functional communication methods to help…
-
A preliminary study conducted by the Arkansas Children's Research Institute suggests prescription doses of folinic acid could improve the language and…
-
Licensed professional counselor Dr. Lisa Thompson is autistic. Diagnosed on the functional side of the autism spectrum, she uses her “spectrum” insight in…