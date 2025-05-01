© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Lockstop creates the 'world's lightest bike lock'

By Jack Travis
Published May 1, 2025 at 2:25 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Lockstop

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. The program aims to promote innovation and growth in the global cycling industry. Recently, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Michael Burton, founder of Lockstop, one of the participating companies, which has created on-location bike locks.

The accelerator’s first cohort will present their products to the NWA community during a demo event on May 20 at 5 p.m. at the Ledger in Bentonville.

Tags
Ozarks at Large CyclingTechnology
Stay Connected
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for <i>Ozarks at Large</i>.<br/>
See stories by Jack Travis
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content