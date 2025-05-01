Lockstop creates the 'world's lightest bike lock'

The Arkansas Global Cycling Accelerator is nearing the end of its first semester. The program aims to promote innovation and growth in the global cycling industry. Recently, Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with Michael Burton, founder of Lockstop, one of the participating companies, which has created on-location bike locks.

The accelerator’s first cohort will present their products to the NWA community during a demo event on May 20 at 5 p.m. at the Ledger in Bentonville.