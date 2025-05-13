© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Balance: How to cook your backyard burgers, when to throw them away

By Kyle Kellams
Published May 13, 2025 at 1:58 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

It's the season for backyard cookouts, picnics and outdoor potlucks—and if you're not careful, it's the season for foodborne illness. Ozarks at Large's latest installment of the series “Balance,” dedicated to health, exercise and nutrition, considers food safety.

Jamie Baum, a co-host of the series and associate professor of nutrition and director of the Center for Human Nutrition within the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, asked her colleague Jennifer Acuff to talk with us about food safety. Jennifer is an assistant professor of food microbiology and safety at the University of Arkansas and an extension specialist for the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.

Tags
Ozarks at Large FoodHealthNutrition
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content