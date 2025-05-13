Balance: How to cook your backyard burgers, when to throw them away

It's the season for backyard cookouts, picnics and outdoor potlucks—and if you're not careful, it's the season for foodborne illness. Ozarks at Large's latest installment of the series “Balance,” dedicated to health, exercise and nutrition, considers food safety.

Jamie Baum, a co-host of the series and associate professor of nutrition and director of the Center for Human Nutrition within the University of Arkansas System Division of Agriculture, asked her colleague Jennifer Acuff to talk with us about food safety. Jennifer is an assistant professor of food microbiology and safety at the University of Arkansas and an extension specialist for the Arkansas Cooperative Extension Service.