In this week's edition of Talkin' Tunes, Kyle and Sophia talking about upcoming music events, including The Phelgm's band album release show, Goth Prom at Backroom Social Club and Idle Valley, Midnight Wagon and Liquid Courage NWA at Railyard Live in Rogers.

Songs featured include "Got Love" by Buddy Shute and the Motivators, Mountain Home" by Dandelion Heart and "Rigid" by The Phlegms.