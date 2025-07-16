© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Join Weaving NWA and KUAF Public Radio for a free film screening & community conversation July 24! Click here for more.
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Razorback men's basketball coach reflects on his first season as a Hog

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published July 16, 2025 at 3:55 PM CDT
Razorbacks men’s basketball coach John Calipari speaks in front of the Rotary Club of Little Rock.
Courtesy
/
Rotary Club of Little Rock
Razorbacks men’s basketball coach John Calipari speaks in front of the Rotary Club of Little Rock.

The Razorbacks’ men’s basketball coach is reflecting on his first season. John Calipari concluded his inaugural season leading the Hogs with an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Speaking at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Little Rock on Tuesday, he noted that it was an unlikely outcome, given that the team began conference play with five straight losses. 

Calipari joined the Razorbacks after a nearly 15-year tenure at the University of Kentucky, where he won a championship and made four appearances in the Final Four.

Tags
Ozarks at Large SportsRazorbacksLittle Rock
Stay Connected
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content