Razorback men's basketball coach reflects on his first season as a Hog

The Razorbacks’ men’s basketball coach is reflecting on his first season. John Calipari concluded his inaugural season leading the Hogs with an appearance in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. Speaking at a meeting of the Rotary Club of Little Rock on Tuesday, he noted that it was an unlikely outcome, given that the team began conference play with five straight losses.

Calipari joined the Razorbacks after a nearly 15-year tenure at the University of Kentucky, where he won a championship and made four appearances in the Final Four.