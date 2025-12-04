Arkansas welcomes 42 new Century Farms amid growing challenges

Arkansas has a new class of 42 inductees into the state's Century Farm program. The honor recognizes families who have owned and farmed the same land for at least the last 100 years. Leading the pack of this year's class was the Hasty Family Farm in Arkansas County, which was founded in 1857.

In a ceremony at the state Capitol this week, Governor Sarah Huckabee Sanders noted farmers are facing more pressures than ever, with closures having a ripple effect in communities.

“It means the banks can't lend, the parts store doesn't sell, the equipment dealer has to go out and repossess, the land sits untouched, and eventually there's no food left on Arkansas tables. I know I'm not telling you anything that you don't know. Our century farms have survived the Depression, the farm crisis of the eighties to make it to where you are right now today. For so many others didn't, you had the breadth to persevere.”

Growers have been facing higher input prices, lower commodity prices and global market pressures leading to losses. Agriculture industry leaders have warned that one in three Arkansas farmers could close without more support from the federal government.