Full Episodes of Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

Human Library returns to Fayetteville — Autism Involves Me combats sensory overload

By Kyle Kellams,
Matthew MooreJack TravisLia UribeSophia Nourani
Published January 5, 2026 at 12:27 PM CST
In today's show, the Human Library, a global initiative and assemblage of real people waiting for anybody to ask them questions about their experiences, returns to the Fayetteville Public Library. Also today, northwest Arkansas-based Autism Involves Me leads a campaign to provide area businesses with items like noise-reduction headphones and fidget toys to offer to customers who might be susceptible to sensory overload.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Sound PerimeterAutismFayetteville Public Library
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Jack Travis
Jack Travis is KUAF's digital content manager and a reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
