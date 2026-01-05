Sound Perimeter: The Unknown

Today's Sound Perimeter features Metacosmos by Anna Thorvaldsdóttir, a contemporary piece inspired by the idea of crossing into unfamiliar territory, taking listeners inside a universe where forces are felt more than explained. We then turn to Venus, the Bringer of Peace from The Planets by Gustav Holst, where the cosmos becomes a place of reflection rather than fear, imagining Venus as a planet in a state of calm within a vast and mysterious universe.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.