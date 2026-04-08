© 2026 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Beyond the Ozarks
Ozarks at Large

Track One podcast explores cryptomining in Arkansas

By Josie Lenora
Published April 8, 2026 at 2:36 PM CDT
Credit, Little Rock Public Radio
Credit, Little Rock Public Radio

In the small community of Bono, about an hour north of Little Rock, Gladys Anderson is living next to a box of screams.

In this episode of Track One, the podcast examines cryptomines — where they came from, what they're doing, and why they've opened up a Pandora's box of not-in-my-back-yard debates.

(An excerpt of “Track One, Episode 3: The Choiring of the Machines”, reported by Josie Lenora.)

You can find more about Track One at Little Rock Public Radio.

Tags
Ozarks at Large PodcastLittle Rock Public Radio
Stay Connected
Josie Lenora
Josie Lenora is the Politics/Government Reporter for KUAR News.
See stories by Josie Lenora
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content