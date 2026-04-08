Track One podcast explores cryptomining in Arkansas

In the small community of Bono, about an hour north of Little Rock, Gladys Anderson is living next to a box of screams.

In this episode of Track One, the podcast examines cryptomines — where they came from, what they're doing, and why they've opened up a Pandora's box of not-in-my-back-yard debates.

(An excerpt of “Track One, Episode 3: The Choiring of the Machines”, reported by Josie Lenora.)

You can find more about Track One at Little Rock Public Radio.