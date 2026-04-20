Sound Perimeter: Hidden Currents

Today's Sound Perimeter features "The Currents" by Sarah Kirkland Snider (performed by Irene Kim) and "Árbakkinn" by Ólafur Arnalds, two pieces connected by a sense of flow and quiet introspection. Both explore what moves beneath the surface, but in different ways: Snider through the intimacy of solo piano, Arnalds through a blend of acoustic sound and technology that feels more atmospheric and open.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.