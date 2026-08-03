Arkansas Republicans call on Rep. McCollum to resign after arrest

The text of this story comes from our partner Little Rock Public Radio.

A growing chorus of Republicans condemned a state lawmaker the same day he was arrested on charges of domestic violence.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, Republican state Rep. Austin McCollum was arrested on two assault charges and one charge of false imprisonment. He was put in the custody of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office. No bond has yet been set.

Two of the charges are felonies: “aggravated assault on a family/household member” is a class D felony, while “false imprisonment in the 1st degree” is a class C felony. A third charge, “domestic Battering in the 3rd degree," is a misdemeanor.

Combined, the charges could add up to 10-17 years in prison .

McCollum has served in the state house since 2017. He is currently running for a seat on the Benton County Quorum Court.

Hours after the arrest several prominent Republican lawmakers issued statements condemning the allegations.

Gov. Sanders called the allegations "appalling,” and said she's praying for his family.

“I absolutely condemn violence of any form, and if these credible, sickening allegations are accurate, I call on him to immediately resign his office and drop out of the race for county judge.”

Lt. Governor Leslie Rutledge withdrew her endorsement of his campaign, and called on him to resign.

In a statement, she said: “the allegations against him are serious and disturbing. I have long held that there is no place for domestic violence in Arkansas.”

Meanwhile, Speaker Evans says McCollum has been stripped of his leadership positions which include a chair position on the House Higher Education Subcommittee and three vice chair positions. He has also lost “all House membership privileges.”

A legislative staffer clarified this could include access to certain capitol offices and reimbursements for legislative work.

His statement went on to say:

“Domestic violence is a serious offense that shatters families, harms victims, and erodes the trust that public servants are expected to uphold,” he said in a statement. “Every allegation of abuse must be treated with the seriousness it deserves.”

Republican Secretary of State Cole Jester called on McCollum to resign saying he was deeply “disturbed by the charges of domestic violence.”

Attorney General Tim Griffin also asked Rep. McCollum to resign.

"Every victim deserves to be heard, protected, and treated with dignity and respect. Those who commit acts of domestic violence must be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law."

This is a developing story.