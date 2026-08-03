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Ozarks at Large

Sound Perimeter: Saudade

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published August 3, 2026 at 4:12 PM CDT
Courtesy

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe (@Lia Uribe) and dedicated to unexpected voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to sound and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities. In today’s Sound Perimeter, we reflected on saudade, that beautiful Brazilian word with no perfect translation. I once heard it described as "the presence of absence," and I've never found a better way to express it.

Through the music of Egberto Gismonti and Antônio Carlos Jobim, and the beautiful interpretations of the Bianca Gismonti Trio and Eliane Elias, we opened a window to memory, longing, and hope, to the past that continues to live within us and to the future that quietly calls us forward.

I hope these pieces resonated with you as deeply as they do with me, especially during life's transitions: the changing of seasons, new beginnings, farewells, reunions, and those moments when we find ourselves grateful for what has been while looking forward to what is yet to come.

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Ozarks at Large Local Music NewsSound Perimeter
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Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
See stories by Lia Uribe
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
See stories by Sophia Nourani
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