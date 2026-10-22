UofA Museum’s mastodon skull will get its name Nov. 7

Do you remember a story from a couple of months back on Ozarks at Large, when the University of Arkansas Museum launched a naming contest for the cast of a mastodon skull? If not, here’s a quick recap.

The skull was acquired by the museum more than 100 years ago. There is photographic evidence it was on public display as early as about 1903. Now, it had been in storage for some time, but now is back out and is ready to be a sort of mascot for the University of Arkansas Museum’s collection of more than a million items.

For weeks, the museum accepted nominations for the name for the mastodon skull. Now here Laurel Lamb, curator of education and engagement at the University of Arkansas Museum, picks up the timeline.

“We will be opening up votes for the final round of names very soon. And people will be able to vote into Nov. 7, the day of our open house, Nov. 7 from 2 to 4. And that’s actually the day we’ll announce the final name from the votes.”

So that Nov. 7 open house at the University of Arkansas Museum is from 2 until 4. It is open to the public and it is very much a family-friendly time. You can follow the mastodon naming process by going to the University of Arkansas Museum’s socials.

If you’d like to hear our story from this summer about a previous open house, click here . Or for our Tuesday story about the University Museum’s collaboration with the Arkansas International publication, click here .

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