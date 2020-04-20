Animal Welfare Nonprofit Continues to Respond During Pandemic

The all-volunteer Animal League of Washington County, which rescues abused, neglected and abandoned dogs and horses across the region, is seeing a rise in cases due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Carmen Nelson describes how the nonprofit continues to work under the state's stay-at-home directive, including staging critically needed adoptions during the pandemic.
