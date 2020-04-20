© 2022 KUAF
Ozarks at Large Stories

Animal Welfare Nonprofit Continues to Respond During Pandemic

KUAF | By Jacqueline Froelich
Published April 20, 2020 at 2:11 PM CDT
Animal League of Washington County
An injured German Shepherd mix rescued by Animal League of Washington County is recovering from an injury and will be available for adoption.

The all-volunteer Animal League of Washington County, which rescues abused, neglected and abandoned dogs and horses across the region, is seeing a rise in cases due to the coronavirus pandemic. Director Carmen Nelson describes how the nonprofit continues to work under the state's stay-at-home directive, including staging critically needed adoptions during the pandemic.

Ozarks at Large Stories animal rescueCoronavirusCOVID-19Animal Shelters
Jacqueline Froelich
Jacqueline Froelich is an investigative journalist and has been a news producer for KUAF National Public Radio since 1998. She covers politics, the environment, energy, business, education, history, race and culture. Her radio segments have been nationally syndicated. She is also a station-based national correspondent for NPR in Washington DC., and recipient of eight national and state broadcast awards.
See stories by Jacqueline Froelich
