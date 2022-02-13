Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
arkansas water
USDA Natural Resources Conservation Service is calling for public comment on a proposal to remove the term “karst” from its National Handbook of…
A degraded wetland in the White River Watershed in southeast Fayetteville, which is jointly owned by the city and the Watershed Conservation Resource…
Ozarka Natural Spring Water, today packaged in Texas, originated in Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Founded in 1879, Eureka Springs was a popular Victorian-era…
In the first months of his presidency, Donald Trump issued an executive order rescinding the “Waters of the United States” rule, promulagated by President…
A new 30-acre whitewater park is coming to the Arkansas-Oklahoma border just south of Siloam Springs. The WOKA Whitewater Park will be constructed on the…
Public comment on revisions and updates to two technical water quality policies, as well as a key regulation, drafted by the Arkansas Department of…
Industrial agriculture has a distinct impact on the environment. According to Mighty Earth, meat production directly contributes to water pollution.…
Arkansas Water Resources Center is a congress-mandated program housed at the University of Arkansas. The center funds and facilitates water quality…