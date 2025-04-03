© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Arkansas Politics
Ozarks at Large

Defense Against Criminal Illegals Act passes a vote in Arkansas Senate

By Little Rock Public Radio
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:46 PM CDT
Courtesy / Little Rock Public Radio

A proposal to enact harsher penalties on undocumented people convicted of crimes has passed a vote in the Arkansas Senate. Senate Bill 426 would add as many as 20 extra years of prison time to sentences of undocumented migrants convicted of some violent crimes. Democratic Sen. Clarke Tucker asked the bill’s sponsor, Republican Sen. Jim Dotson, about the financial impact of lengthening prison sentences.

Crimes eligible for enhanced sentencing under the bill include murder, rape, arson and aggravated assault, among other violent crimes. It would also require local law enforcement to work with federal immigration enforcement officers. The bill now heads to a House committee.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Arkansas General AssemblyImmigrationCriminal Justice
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
See stories by Little Rock Public Radio
