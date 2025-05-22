© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Advocacy groups hold panel at site of proposed prison in Franklin County

By Daniel Caruth
Published May 22, 2025 at 1:43 PM CDT
Courtesy
/
Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition

Plans to build a new 3,000-bed correctional facility in rural Franklin County are still moving forward. Last week, the Arkansas Board of Corrections chose the contractors for the prison site, despite pushback from citizens and lawmakers.

Tonight, the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and non-profit group Gravel and Grit will host a film screening of the documentary "Calls from Home," followed by a panel discussion just feet away from the proposed location of the new prison. The event is free and open to the public. The screening begins at 6 p.m. at 6311 AR-215 in Charleston, AR.

Prison Criminal Justice Arkansas Politics
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
