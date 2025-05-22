Advocacy groups hold panel at site of proposed prison in Franklin County

Plans to build a new 3,000-bed correctional facility in rural Franklin County are still moving forward. Last week, the Arkansas Board of Corrections chose the contractors for the prison site, despite pushback from citizens and lawmakers.

Tonight, the Arkansas Justice Reform Coalition and non-profit group Gravel and Grit will host a film screening of the documentary "Calls from Home," followed by a panel discussion just feet away from the proposed location of the new prison. The event is free and open to the public. The screening begins at 6 p.m. at 6311 AR-215 in Charleston, AR.