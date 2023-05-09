Episode 2: D.E.Why?

Join NWA MLK Council treasurer Chris Seawood and Dr. Rickey Booker as they discuss the diversity, equity and Inclusion landscape, it's necessity, history and ongoing placement in the sphere of race relations in Arkansas and beyond.

You can read Dr. Booker's article "Progress Takes Time" on Arkansas Soul here. And you read more about Dr. Booker's work and read more of his writing here.

Learn more about the work of the Northwest Arkansas Martin Luther King Jr. Council's work here.