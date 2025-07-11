© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Help us reach 3,000 members during The Great KUAF Invite! Click here to learn more.
Health & Healthcare
Ozarks at Large

Together Arkansas website relaunch targets opioid recovery in the workplace

By Matthew Moore
Published July 11, 2025 at 3:10 PM CDT
Martine Pollard, Kirk Lane and Tenesha Barnes at Thursday’s relaunch event.
Courtesy
/
mhp.si
Martine Pollard, Kirk Lane and Tenesha Barnes at Thursday’s relaunch event.

Arkansas opioid recovery advocates relaunched the Together Arkansas website, targeting workplace recovery efforts at the Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Corporate Center in Springdale. The collaboration between Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield,the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas now includes the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Kirk Lane, executive director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, and deputy director Tenesha Barnes at Thursday's event.

You can hear Daniel Caruth's conversation with Kirk Lane here.

Tags
Ozarks at Large OpioidsHealth
Stay Connected
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Matthew Moore
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content