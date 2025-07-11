Together Arkansas website relaunch targets opioid recovery in the workplace

Arkansas opioid recovery advocates relaunched the Together Arkansas website, targeting workplace recovery efforts at the Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield Corporate Center in Springdale. The collaboration between Arkansas Blue Cross and Blue Shield,the Arkansas State Chamber of Commerce and Associated Industries of Arkansas now includes the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership. Ozarks at Large's Matthew Moore spoke with Kirk Lane, executive director of the Arkansas Opioid Recovery Partnership, and deputy director Tenesha Barnes at Thursday's event.

You can hear Daniel Caruth's conversation with Kirk Lane here.