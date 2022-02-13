Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Higher Ed
Hendrix College in Conway will begin the fall semester remotely for the safety of their 1,100 students. School leaders say external circumstances like…
A conversation is underway in Arkansas regarding the best way to spend money to make residents ready for employment.
A bill to allow universities to allow faculty and staff to carry guns to work has passed the Arkansas House. It heads to the Senate next. This report…
Last March, the Board of Trustees of the University Arkansas System approved the creation of a new 100 percent online institution. But as Jacqueline…
Bill Tsutsui, the president of Hendrix College, explains the college's new Hendrix Arkansas Advantage, offering some students an all-finances paid way to…
PreLaw Magazine ranked the University of Arkansas School of Law as the best value in legal education in the country.
John Brown University will begin the new academic year with a new college, the College of Education and Human Services. The new school on the Siloam…