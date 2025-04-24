© 2025 KUAF
State colleges join in discussion about the future of higher education

By Roby Brock,
Kyle Kellams
Published April 24, 2025 at 1:43 PM CDT
Kyle Kellams
/
kuaf

Yesterday, April 23, University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson, Northwest Arkansas Community College President Dennis Rittle and University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis shared a stage to discuss the role higher education plays in the state.

Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics moderated the session. Topics covered in the hour-long conversation included enrollment growth, the ACCESS Act passed by the state legislature, and maintaining the school’s core mission of education. Today and tomorrow, we’re going to bring you some of the highlights from the panel discussion.

Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
