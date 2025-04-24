State colleges join in discussion about the future of higher education

Yesterday, April 23, University of Arkansas Chancellor Charles Robinson, Northwest Arkansas Community College President Dennis Rittle and University of Central Arkansas President Houston Davis shared a stage to discuss the role higher education plays in the state.

Roby Brock from Talk Business and Politics moderated the session. Topics covered in the hour-long conversation included enrollment growth, the ACCESS Act passed by the state legislature, and maintaining the school’s core mission of education. Today and tomorrow, we’re going to bring you some of the highlights from the panel discussion.