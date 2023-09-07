More students than ever at the University of Arkansas

Record enrollment at the University of Arkansas

The University of Arkansas is reporting a record-high enrollment this fall. Chancellor Charles Robinson wrote in an email there are just more than 32,000 students attending on-campus classes this year. The University reports both the overall enrollment and the freshman class set records for the number of Arkansas students enrolled. The entering freshman class brings a record 3.79 GPA with them.

The total enrollment number of 32,140 includes undergraduate, graduate and law school students. The enrollment represents a nearly four percent increase compared to last year. Student population has increased by nearly 16% in the last five years.

Wildfire danger across western Arkansas

The Arkansas Forestry Division is issuing a “code orange” high wildfire danger alert across the western half of Arkansas. More than half of the counties in Arkansas have declared burn bans, including Crawford, Sebastian, Logan, Johnson and Yell Counties.

Wildfires are also burning in eastern Oklahoma, with two major fires in Adair County, causing smoky haze to drift east across the border. Arkansas’s Forestry Fire Crew Division yesterday reported responding to five wildfires, with two continuing to burn in Perry and Pope Counties. Hot and dry weather conditions will persist through early next week, with more burn bans expected. Chances of rain overnight tonight and into tomorrow are expected to ease dry conditions in both the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas.

Willard & Pat Walker Foundation funds new UAMS center

The Willard & Pat Walker Foundation is giving $2 million to the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences to help with the construction of the planned UAMS Health Orthopedics and Sports Performance Center in Springdale. The center, scheduled to be finished in 2025, is expected to have a total cost of $85 million. A press release from UAMS indicates the center will provide specialized care for University of Arkansas athletes and Northwest Arkansas residents. The 115,000 square foot facility will combine the two existing UAMS facilities in Fayetteville and Lowell and add services not yet available at either of those locations.

Keep Arkansas Beautiful begins fall clean-up

Keep Arkansas Beautiful is kicking off its fall clean-up. Keep Arkansas Beautiful Director Colbie Jones says litter creates more problems than just negative environmental impact. The fall cleanup is part of an annual tradition going back decades. Volunteer program manager Robyn Taylor said the event is now in its 54th year. There are cleanup events scheduled around the state this autumn. Fall cleanup lasts through the beginning of October.

NWA Naturals entertain more fans than last year

The Northwest Arkansas Naturals are attracting more fans in 2023. Talk Business and Politics reports through 50 games the Naturals have had nearly 193,000 fans, a more than 11% increase compared to last year. The biggest crowd was on Independence Day: more than 6,600. The Naturals still have six home dates remaining, beginning Tuesday night.

Razorback soccer faces another top-15 team

And tonight the Arkansas Razorback soccer team is playing a top 15 team for the third time this season. The Razorbacks earlier this year tied No. 12 Notre Dame in South Bend and lost to No. 4 North Carolina in Chapel Hill on Sunday. Tonight’s match against No. 9 Clemson is in South Carolina. The next home match for the Razorbacks is Sunday, Sept. 17 against Grand Canyon.