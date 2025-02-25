Windgate Museum of Art to host three artist events this week

The Windgate Museum of Art on the campus of Hendrix College will host three artist events this week. Tomorrow, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the museum will explore the art of Gyoutaku, a Japanese art form of fish printing. The traditional art has been used for centuries by fishermen to record their catches. Tomorrow night’s event is in conjunction with the Windgate’s current exhibition: Tight Lines, Celebrating and Encouraging the Conservation of Arkansas Fisheries. That exhibition remains open to the public through mid-May. Thursday night the museum will host an artist talk from Mindy Sue Meyers and Jenna Freimuth about their embroidery work on exhibition through May 17. Their talk is Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and it is open to the public.