© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Ozarks at Large Stories
Ozarks at Large

Windgate Museum of Art to host three artist events this week

By Kyle Kellams,
Casey Mann
Published February 25, 2025 at 4:05 PM CST
Courtesy / Windgate Museum of Art

The Windgate Museum of Art on the campus of Hendrix College will host three artist events this week. Tomorrow, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., the museum will explore the art of Gyoutaku, a Japanese art form of fish printing. The traditional art has been used for centuries by fishermen to record their catches. Tomorrow night’s event is in conjunction with the Windgate’s current exhibition: Tight Lines, Celebrating and Encouraging the Conservation of Arkansas Fisheries. That exhibition remains open to the public through mid-May. Thursday night the museum will host an artist talk from Mindy Sue Meyers and Jenna Freimuth about their embroidery work on exhibition through May 17. Their talk is Thursday at 4:30 p.m., and it is open to the public.

Tags
Ozarks at Large Hendrix CollegeartMuseums
Stay Connected
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
See stories by Kyle Kellams
Casey Mann
Casey Mann is a freshman studying journalism and political science at the University of Arkansas. Casey is currently KUAF's Digital Content Intern.
See stories by Casey Mann
Support KUAF and Keep Public Radio Thriving
For more than 50 years, KUAF has been your source for reliable news, enriching music and community. Your generosity allows us to bring you trustworthy journalism through programs like Morning EditionAll Things Considered and Ozarks at Large. As we build for the next 50 years, your support ensures we continue to provide the news, music and connections you value. Your contribution is not just appreciated— it's essential!
Please become a sustaining member today.
Thank you for supporting KUAF!
Join Now
Related Content