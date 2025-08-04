Sound Perimeter: When It Rains We Listen

Rain is the guiding theme today, a symbol of reflection, renewal and emotional depth. Whether through the gentle resonance of Takemitsu’s Rain Tree Sketch or the steady, meditative pulse of Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, rain becomes more than weather. It becomes metaphor that invites us to slow down, listen inward and find beauty in both stillness and storm.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.