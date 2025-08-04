© 2025 KUAF
Sound Perimeter: When It Rains We Listen

By Lia Uribe,
Sophia Nourani
Published August 4, 2025 at 2:05 PM CDT

Rain is the guiding theme today, a symbol of reflection, renewal and emotional depth. Whether through the gentle resonance of Takemitsu’s Rain Tree Sketch or the steady, meditative pulse of Chopin’s Raindrop Prelude, rain becomes more than weather. It becomes metaphor that invites us to slow down, listen inward and find beauty in both stillness and storm.

Sound Perimeter is a segment hosted by Lia Uribe and dedicated to diverse voices in and around music. We hope it’ll expand your knowledge and connection to inclusive sounds and let music infiltrate your lives and transform your realities.

Lia Uribe
Lia Uribe is the host of Sound Perimeter.
Sophia Nourani
Sophia Nourani is a producer and reporter. She is a graduate from the University of Arkansas with a BA in journalism and political science. Sophia was raised in San Antonio, Texas.
