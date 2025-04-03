Arkansas' economic impact — Protecting poultry workers
A recent report shows that Arkansas is ranked the best in the nation in one financial growth area. However, another indicator is nearly the worst. On today's show, we'll hear more about the state's economic status. We'll also learn about a significant gift to UAFS that endows a Center for Nonprofits. Plus, Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth reports how America's largest meat producer faces external and internal scrutiny for its workplace policies.