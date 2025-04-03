© 2025 KUAF
Ozarks at Large

Arkansas' economic impact — Protecting poultry workers

By Roby Brock,
Daniel CaruthKyle KellamsMatthew MooreLittle Rock Public Radio
Published April 3, 2025 at 1:40 PM CDT
Jack Travis
/
kuaf

A recent report shows that Arkansas is ranked the best in the nation in one financial growth area. However, another indicator is nearly the worst. On today's show, we'll hear more about the state's economic status. We'll also learn about a significant gift to UAFS that endows a Center for Nonprofits. Plus, Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth reports how America's largest meat producer faces external and internal scrutiny for its workplace policies.

Ozarks at Large EconomicsArkansas General AssemblyNonprofitsTyson FoodsLaborFort SmithNWA Business Journal
Roby Brock
Roby Brock is the Editor-in-Chief and Host of Talk Business & Politics.
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large.
Kyle Kellams
Kyle Kellams is KUAF's news director and host of Ozarks at Large.
Matthew Moore
Matthew Moore is senior producer for Ozarks at Large.
Little Rock Public Radio
Little Rock Public Radio (KUAR 89.1 FM) is a public radio station in Little Rock, Arkansas. It is a network affiliate of National Public Radio (NPR) and is licensed to the University of Arkansas at Little Rock.
