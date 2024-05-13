© 2024 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Local News from Ozarks at Large
Ozarks at Large

New report shows Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic chemicals in waterways

By Daniel Caruth
Published May 13, 2024 at 1:48 PM CDT
A drainage culvert pipe releases water into a stream.
Natalie Schorr
/
Adobe Stock
A drainage culvert pipe releases water into a stream.

A new report shows that Springdale-based Tyson Foods dumped several millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into waterways across the U.S. The study from the Union of Concerned Scientists details the company's wastewater pollution from meat packing plants over a span of five years from 2018 to 2022 and alleges that the runoff - which included nitrogen, phosphorous, chloride, oil and cyanide - is leading to environmental dead zones and potential human health risks. Dr. Stacy Woods and Dr. Omanjana Goswami were the lead researchers on the study titled "Waste Deep" and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth ahead of publishing their findings.

Tags
Ozarks at Large PollutionTyson FoodsScienceEnvironment
Stay Connected
Daniel Caruth
Daniel Caruth is KUAF's Morning Edition host and reporter for Ozarks at Large<i>.</i>
See stories by Daniel Caruth
Related Content