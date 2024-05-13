New report shows Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic chemicals in waterways

At the end of last year, a crisis arose amongst the state’s poultry growers. Cooks Venture, a company that contracted many farms to grow their chickens across northern Arkansas, suddenly went out of business- with no warning- leaving many farmers with thousands of chickens that weren’t theirs. What’s more, a deadly poultry virus was sweeping the nation, causing the state of Arkansas to euthanize over a million birds. But they were never cleaned up. Ozarks at Large’s Jack Travis spoke with an affected farmer to learn more about this calamity.

Listen • 10:14