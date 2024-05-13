New report shows Tyson Foods dumped millions of pounds of toxic chemicals in waterways
A new report shows that Springdale-based Tyson Foods dumped several millions of pounds of toxic chemicals into waterways across the U.S. The study from the Union of Concerned Scientists details the company's wastewater pollution from meat packing plants over a span of five years from 2018 to 2022 and alleges that the runoff - which included nitrogen, phosphorous, chloride, oil and cyanide - is leading to environmental dead zones and potential human health risks. Dr. Stacy Woods and Dr. Omanjana Goswami were the lead researchers on the study titled "Waste Deep" and spoke with Ozarks at Large's Daniel Caruth ahead of publishing their findings.