Find a COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic near you
Vaccine
-
The Arkansas Department of Health is encouraging people to get vaccinated for the flu this fall to avoid an outbreak and potential strain on the state's…
-
Arkansans receiving the two-shot COVID-19 vaccine are being asked to report any systemic side effects, says Dr. Jennifer Dillaha, state epidemiologist and…
-
In a two part interview, Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, who is also the chair of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices,…
-
John Brummett, a political writer for the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette, speaks with Roby Brock, with our partner Talk Business and Politics, about the…
-
Arkansas Secretary of Health Dr. Jose Romero, who is also the chair of the CDC's national Advisory Committee for Immunization Practices, went before state…