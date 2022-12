Fayetteville-based Gar Hole Records is hosting a musical showcase over two days this month at George's Majestic Lounge. Dubbed "The Gar Hole-Iday Showcase," the two nights of music will feature music from Chris Acker, Willi Carlisle, The Lostines and many more. We speak with Kurt DeLashmet and Jude Brothers from the label about the showcase, and Jude gives us a preview of some of the music they will perform during the event.

Listen • 16:53