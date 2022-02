Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Georgetown University law professor Heidi Li Feldman about the legal questions raised by the $73 million settlement the families of nine people killed in the Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting reached with gun maker Remington, the maker of the weapon used in the 2012 massacre.

