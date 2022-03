The U.S. and NATO allies are working closely with Ukraine as Russia’s assault continues. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe is there, too monitoring the fighting.

Here & Now‘s Celeste Headlee speaks with Michael Carpenter, U.S. ambassador to the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

