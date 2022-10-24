LGBTQ+ Afghans are still in grave danger. Here's how things stand

Editor’s note: This segment contains mentions of sexual assault and harassment.

In the year since the Taliban took control of Afghanistan, many LGBTQ+ Afghans have fled the country. Had they stayed, they would face sexual violence, torture and death.

Here & Now‘s Deepa Fernandes hears from an LBGTQ+ refugee and Bridget Crawford, Legal Director of Immigration Equality, an organization working with LGBTQ+ Afghan refugees.

