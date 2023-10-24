© 2023 KUAF
KUAF Community Spotlight

Community Spotlight: Arkansas Advocates for Children Anniversary

KUAF | By Pete Hartman
Published October 24, 2023 at 10:10 AM CDT
AACF
Since the recession's peak, child poverty has declined, but many families still face financial hardships. According to AACF, 48% of children in Northwest Arkansas are growing up in low-income families, or in families with combined incomes of less than $41,560 for a family of three.

Pete Hartman spoke with Missy Kincaid, Northwest Arkansas Development director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families along with AAFC NWA Director Laura Kellams about the nonprofit’s 15th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, October 24 at 5:30pm. Arkansas Advocates works to support a range of policy solutions for children including child welfare, healthcare, educational initiatives, and economic security. More information available here.

Pete Hartman
Pete Hartman is KUAF's operations manager.
