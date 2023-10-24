Community Spotlight: Arkansas Advocates for Children Anniversary
Pete Hartman spoke with Missy Kincaid, Northwest Arkansas Development director for Arkansas Advocates for Children and Families along with AAFC NWA Director Laura Kellams about the nonprofit’s 15th Anniversary Celebration on Tuesday, October 24 at 5:30pm. Arkansas Advocates works to support a range of policy solutions for children including child welfare, healthcare, educational initiatives, and economic security. More information available here.