© 2025 KUAF
NPR Affiliate since 1985
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Spring has sprung with new music

By Emily Kwong
Published March 29, 2025 at 4:54 PM CDT

Springtime is the season of flowers, but it's also a time for new music. Who is putting out interesting projects this season?

Copyright 2025 NPR
Emily Kwong
Emily Kwong (she/her) is the reporter for NPR's daily science podcast, Short Wave. The podcast explores new discoveries, everyday mysteries and the science behind the headlines — all in about 10 minutes, Monday through Friday.
See stories by Emily Kwong
Related Content