Arkansas born musician Jordan Strickland returns for Resting band’s first performance
Sophia Nourani speaks with Arkansas born musician Jordan Strickland, member of CowboyGirl and Honey Collective.
Jordan discusses his beginnings in music and recent move to New York City, speaking on how the music scene compares to that of Northwest Arkansas. He also offers advice to other Arkansas artists who might want to perform up north. You can find more on Jordan and his recent projects on Instagram, @cowboygirlband.